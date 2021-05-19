ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 10,104 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.34 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

