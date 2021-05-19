ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 24,101 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

