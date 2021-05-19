ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $355.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.