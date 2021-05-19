ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $10.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 307,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

