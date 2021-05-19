ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.