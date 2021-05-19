ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,187 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,806. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

