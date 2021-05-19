ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

