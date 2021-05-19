Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.76. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 728.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. 103,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,743. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

