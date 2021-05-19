ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 381.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,334,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.