Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 224,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

