Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock worth $3,324,316. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

