Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $35.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,973,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 938.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

