Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of ASRT stock remained flat at $$1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,294. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 562.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

