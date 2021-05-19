Associated Banc Corp Acquires Shares of 4,364 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

PPLT stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $122.48.

