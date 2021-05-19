Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

