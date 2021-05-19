Associated Banc Corp Has $342,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,822,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

