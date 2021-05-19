Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,226 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

