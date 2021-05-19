Assura’s (AGR) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

AGR opened at GBX 73.65 ($0.96) on Tuesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.36. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

