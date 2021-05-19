At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

