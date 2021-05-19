Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATH. Truist lifted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

