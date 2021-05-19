Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

