Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,836 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,554,089 in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

