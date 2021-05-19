Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,063,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.