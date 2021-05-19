Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,162 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

