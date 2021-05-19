Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,651 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.