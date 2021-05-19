Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

ROKU opened at $325.53 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

