Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 745 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $4,263,700.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673,133 shares of company stock worth $114,089,715. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

