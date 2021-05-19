Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.99 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

