Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$12.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$485.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

