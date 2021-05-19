AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

