AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.58 Million

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report sales of $547.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.79 million and the lowest is $541.10 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.67. 1,259,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $199.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.