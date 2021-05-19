Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $189.92 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

