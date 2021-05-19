Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

