Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $252.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

