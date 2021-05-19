Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.