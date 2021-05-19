Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $361.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

