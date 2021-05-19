Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

