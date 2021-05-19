Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 34,086 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,086 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Heritage Insurance worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

