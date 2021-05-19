Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,631 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $88.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

