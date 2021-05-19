Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

