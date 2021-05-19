Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avantor by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Avantor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock worth $84,764,840. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

