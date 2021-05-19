Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Hits $2.39 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $163,156.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00096085 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

