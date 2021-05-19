Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WKHS opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.