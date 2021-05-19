Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 5,877 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 5,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of FLR opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.