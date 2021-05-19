Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

