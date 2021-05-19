Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

