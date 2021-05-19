Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.