Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $357,000 in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

