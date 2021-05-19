Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $486.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

