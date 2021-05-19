Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in GoPro by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 14.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,212. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

